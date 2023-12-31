The Green Bay Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) are home in Horizon League play against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Colonials allow to opponents.
  • Green Bay is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials rank 227th.
  • The 65.3 points per game the Phoenix average are 8.4 fewer points than the Colonials give up (73.7).
  • When Green Bay totals more than 73.7 points, it is 2-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

  • Green Bay is posting 72.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12.9 more points than it is averaging in road games (59.1).
  • The Phoenix are surrendering 59.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.7 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.0).
  • Green Bay is averaging 9.0 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.7 more threes and 6.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.3 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Oklahoma L 81-47 Lloyd Noble Center
12/21/2023 MSOE W 79-46 Resch Center
12/29/2023 Wright State W 88-77 Resch Center
12/31/2023 Robert Morris - Resch Center
1/4/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
1/6/2024 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.