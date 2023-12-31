Dontayvion Wicks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Wicks' stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 17, Wicks has 33 receptions for 520 yards -- 15.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for one yard. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 51 occasions.

Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

The Packers have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Christian Watson (DNP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Jayden Reed (LP/toe): 54 Rec; 592 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Wicks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 33 520 184 2 15.8

Wicks Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 7 6 97 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 2 29 1

