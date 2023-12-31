Will Connor Murphy Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 31?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Connor Murphy going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Murphy stats and insights
- Murphy has scored in one of 35 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (two shots).
- Murphy has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Murphy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:00
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:13
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:13
|Home
|W 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
