The Dallas Stars (21-9-4) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-2) -- who've lost 10 straight on the road -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Check out the Stars-Blackhawks game on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blackhawks vs Stars Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/29/2023 Stars Blackhawks 5-4 (F/OT) DAL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks give up 3.7 goals per game (128 in total), 29th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 86 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 35 15 17 32 31 30 40.5% Philipp Kurashev 28 6 16 22 15 16 52.4% Jason Dickinson 35 12 6 18 14 31 46.7% Nick Foligno 35 8 9 17 13 28 47.9% Anthony Beauvillier 35 4 9 13 5 22 50%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 12th in goals against, conceding 105 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Stars' 118 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players