See how every Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Big East Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Marquette

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win Big East: +200
  • Overall Rank: 12th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 72-67 vs Creighton

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Seton Hall
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Creighton

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win Big East: +700
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 72-67 vs Marquette

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgetown
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. UConn

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win Big East: +200
  • Overall Rank: 22nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
  • Last Game: W 69-65 vs St. John's

Next Game

  • Opponent: DePaul
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Villanova

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win Big East: +275
  • Overall Rank: 38th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
  • Last Game: W 84-48 vs DePaul

Next Game

  • Opponent: Xavier
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Xavier

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win Big East: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 52nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 74-54 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Villanova
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. St. John's (NY)

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 54th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
  • Last Game: W 84-79 vs Hofstra

Next Game

  • Opponent: Butler
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Butler

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-12
  • Odds to Win Big East: +6000
  • Overall Rank: 56th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st
  • Last Game: L 85-75 vs Providence

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ St. John's
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Providence

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win Big East: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 57th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
  • Last Game: W 85-75 vs Butler

Next Game

  • Opponent: Seton Hall
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Seton Hall

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Odds to Win Big East: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
  • Last Game: L 74-54 vs Xavier

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Providence
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-23
  • Odds to Win Big East: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 179th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
  • Last Game: L 81-51 vs Marquette

Next Game

  • Opponent: Creighton
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. DePaul

  • Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-27
  • Odds to Win Big East: +30000
  • Overall Rank: 212th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
  • Last Game: W 70-58 vs Chicago State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UConn
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

