Will A.J. Dillon Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 17?
When A.J. Dillon takes the field for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Dillon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)
- Dillon's team-high 586 rushing yards (41.9 per game) have come on 171 carries, with two touchdowns.
- Dillon also has 223 receiving yards on 22 catches (15.9 yards per game) ..
- Dillon has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.
A.J. Dillon Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|15
|53
|0
|2
|25
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
Rep A.J. Dillon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.