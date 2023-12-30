The Purdue Boilermakers (7-5) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

  • The Badgers' 68.0 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 62.1 the Boilermakers allow.
  • Wisconsin has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.
  • Purdue has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.0 points.
  • The Boilermakers average 66.5 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 63.5 the Badgers allow.
  • When Purdue totals more than 63.5 points, it is 7-0.
  • When Wisconsin allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 6-2.
  • This season the Boilermakers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Badgers concede.
  • The Badgers' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Boilermakers have given up.

Wisconsin Leaders

  • Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
  • Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Brooke Schramek: 10.0 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
  • Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
  • D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Wisconsin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Iowa L 87-65 Kohl Center
12/13/2023 @ St. Thomas W 78-55 Schoenecker Arena
12/21/2023 Eastern Illinois W 76-64 Kohl Center
12/30/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
1/4/2024 Nebraska - Kohl Center
1/7/2024 @ Illinois - State Farm Center

