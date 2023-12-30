How to Watch the Wisconsin vs. Purdue Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Purdue Boilermakers (7-5) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Wisconsin vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison
- The Badgers' 68.0 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 62.1 the Boilermakers allow.
- Wisconsin has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.
- Purdue has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.0 points.
- The Boilermakers average 66.5 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 63.5 the Badgers allow.
- When Purdue totals more than 63.5 points, it is 7-0.
- When Wisconsin allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 6-2.
- This season the Boilermakers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Badgers concede.
- The Badgers' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Boilermakers have given up.
Wisconsin Leaders
- Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Brooke Schramek: 10.0 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)
- Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Iowa
|L 87-65
|Kohl Center
|12/13/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|W 78-55
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 76-64
|Kohl Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/4/2024
|Nebraska
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.