The Purdue Boilermakers (7-5) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

The Badgers' 68.0 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 62.1 the Boilermakers allow.

Wisconsin has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 62.1 points.

Purdue has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.0 points.

The Boilermakers average 66.5 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 63.5 the Badgers allow.

When Purdue totals more than 63.5 points, it is 7-0.

When Wisconsin allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 6-2.

This season the Boilermakers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Badgers concede.

The Badgers' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.2 higher than the Boilermakers have given up.

Wisconsin Leaders

Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.0 STL, 37.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Brooke Schramek: 10.0 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40)

10.0 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (15-for-40) Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

