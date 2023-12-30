The Peach Bowl will feature the Penn State Nittany Lions entering a showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Penn State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (11th-best with 37.2 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 11.4 points allowed per game) this year. Ole Miss' offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 34.8 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 22.3 points per game, which ranks 37th.

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Penn State vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Penn State Ole Miss 391 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.6 (36th) 223.3 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.9 (46th) 186.7 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179 (38th) 204.3 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.6 (26th) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (3rd) 24 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (79th)

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has racked up 2,336 yards (194.7 ypg) on 214-of-349 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 170 rushing yards (14.2 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kaytron Allen, has carried the ball 162 times for 851 yards (70.9 per game), scoring six times.

Nicholas Singleton has been handed the ball 163 times this year and racked up 702 yards (58.5 per game) with eight touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with 22 grabs for 222 yards and one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in 53 catches for 673 yards (56.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Theo Johnson has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 312 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tyler Warren has been the target of 47 passes and hauled in 29 catches for 295 yards, an average of 24.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone seven times through the air this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,985 yards (248.8 yards per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 377 yards with seven touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has run for 1,052 yards on 237 carries so far this year while scoring 15 times on the ground.

Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 521 yards (on 92 carries) with four touchdowns.

Tre Harris leads his team with 851 receiving yards on 47 catches with eight touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has put up a 769-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 76 targets.

Jordan Watkins' 53 grabs (on 75 targets) have netted him 741 yards (61.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

