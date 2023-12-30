The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The point total is set at 136.5 for the matchup.

Oregon vs. UCLA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -6.5 136.5

Oregon vs UCLA Betting Records & Stats

The Ducks have a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

UCLA's ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.

Oregon has been more successful against the spread than UCLA this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-3-0, compared to the 4-6-0 mark of UCLA.

Oregon vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 5 55.6% 79.3 147.1 71.2 133.2 145.2 UCLA 2 20% 67.8 147.1 62 133.2 133

Additional Oregon vs UCLA Insights & Trends

The Ducks record 17.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Bruins give up (62).

Oregon is 6-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall when scoring more than 62 points.

The Bruins' 67.8 points per game are only 3.4 fewer points than the 71.2 the Ducks allow to opponents.

UCLA has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

Oregon vs. UCLA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 6-3-0 4-2 4-5-0 UCLA 4-6-0 1-0 3-7-0

Oregon vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon UCLA 15-6 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 9-2 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

