The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (8-4) Horizon schedule includes Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at Klotsche Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons put up 15.1 more points per game (76.3) than the Panthers give up to opponents (61.2).

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.

Milwaukee is 7-6 when it allows fewer than 76.3 points.

The Panthers record just 2.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Mastodons give up (65.9).

Milwaukee is 6-2 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

When Purdue Fort Wayne gives up fewer than 68.5 points, it is 6-1.

This season the Panthers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Mastodons give up.

The Mastodons shoot 43.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Panthers allow.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71)

18.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71) Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)

12.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84) Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Schedule