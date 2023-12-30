The Milwaukee Panthers (6-6) face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-3) in a matchup of Horizon teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kendall Nead: 18.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kamy Peppler: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jada Donaldson: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

13 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Shayla Sellers: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Audra Emmerson: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Renna Schwieterman: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Destinee Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

