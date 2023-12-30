Will Milwaukee be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Milwaukee's complete tournament resume.

How Milwaukee ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-2 NR NR 289

Milwaukee's best wins

Milwaukee, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 67-61 on November 18. Kendall Nead led the way versus Mississippi Valley State, amassing 19 points. Next on the team was Kamy Peppler with 14 points.

Next best wins

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 317/RPI) on December 3

59-52 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 319/RPI) on December 15

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 341/RPI) on November 17

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 358/RPI) on November 25

Milwaukee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Milwaukee has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Milwaukee has drawn the 305th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

Milwaukee has 17 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Milwaukee's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

