The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 153.5.

Marquette vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -3.5 153.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Marquette and its opponents have combined to total more than 153.5 points.

The average total in Marquette's outings this year is 144.8, 8.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

This season, Marquette has won four out of the six games in which it has been favored.

The Golden Eagles have a record of 4-1 when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Marquette has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Marquette vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 2 18.2% 78.5 161.5 66.3 133 146.3 Creighton 4 33.3% 83 161.5 66.7 133 150.3

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette won 12 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Golden Eagles record 11.8 more points per game (78.5) than the Bluejays give up (66.7).

Marquette is 5-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 5-6-0 3-6 3-8-0 Creighton 7-5-0 0-0 6-6-0

Marquette vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Creighton 16-1 Home Record 13-2 8-4 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

