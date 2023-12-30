The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Creighton matchup in this article.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Creighton Moneyline

Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Trends

  • Marquette has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this season.
  • Creighton has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.
  • Bluejays games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fifth-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Golden Eagles have had the 46th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1800 at the start of the season to +1400.
  • Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.