The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Creighton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: CBS

Marquette vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Marquette has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

In the Golden Eagles' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Creighton is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Bluejays' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (13th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Golden Eagles' national championship odds up from +1800 at the beginning of the season to +1400. Among all teams in the country, that is the 46th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Sportsbooks have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 43rd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

