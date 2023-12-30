The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Creighton matchup in this article.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Marquette vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Marquette has put together a 6-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this season.

Creighton has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, six out of the Bluejays' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Marquette is fifth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).

The Golden Eagles were +1800 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1400, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 The Bluejays' national championship odds have jumped from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

