The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) hope to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bluejays allow to opponents.

Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.

The Golden Eagles put up 78.5 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 66.7 the Bluejays allow.

Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Golden Eagles were better in home games last year, surrendering 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette performed better when playing at home last year, draining 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule