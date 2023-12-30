The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bluejays allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.

The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (66.7).

Marquette has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays have shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.

The Bluejays score 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.3).

When Creighton allows fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).

Marquette drained 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton scored more points at home (79.3 per game) than away (72.5) last season.

The Bluejays conceded fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than on the road (70.6) last season.

Creighton knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.7%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule