How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 302nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays rank 51st.
- The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (66.7).
- Marquette has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- This season, Creighton has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.3% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.
- The Bluejays score 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.3).
- When Creighton gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Marquette performed better at home last season, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.5.
- At home, the Bluejays conceded 62.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.6).
- Beyond the arc, Creighton made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) too.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|W 81-51
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
