How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) hope to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.
- Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.
- The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (66.7).
- Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 49.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Creighton has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays rank 219th.
- The Bluejays' 83 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Creighton has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton put up more points at home (79.3 per game) than on the road (72.5) last season.
- The Bluejays conceded 62.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Creighton made fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|W 81-51
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.