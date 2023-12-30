Saturday's game between the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) and the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 75-72 based on our computer prediction, with Marquette taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 30.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Marquette. The over/under is listed at 152.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, Creighton 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Creighton (+3.5)



Creighton (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Marquette has a 5-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Creighton, who is 7-5-0 ATS. The Golden Eagles are 3-8-0 and the Bluejays are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score an average of 161.5 points per game, 9.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +158 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 104th in college basketball and are giving up 66.3 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball.

The 33.5 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 302nd in college basketball, and are 1.8 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents grab per outing.

Marquette connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (91st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Golden Eagles' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 69th in college basketball, and the 85.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 75th in college basketball.

Marquette has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.3 (61st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (40th in college basketball).

