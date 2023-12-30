Saturday's game at Fiserv Forum has the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) matching up with the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 75-72 victory for Marquette, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 150.5 total.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, Creighton 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Creighton

Pick ATS: Creighton (+4.5)



Creighton (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Marquette has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Creighton, who is 7-5-0 ATS. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in three games, while Bluejays games have gone over six times. The two teams average 161.5 points per game, 11 more points than this matchup's total.

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 78.5 points per game (104th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per contest (72nd in college basketball). They have a +158 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Marquette loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is recording 33.5 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3 per contest.

Marquette makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (91st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Golden Eagles rank 69th in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 75th in college basketball defensively with 85.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (61st in college basketball play), 4.3 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (40th in college basketball).

