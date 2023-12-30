The Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Vikings score an average of 77.8 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 58.8 the Phoenix give up.

Cleveland State is 11-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Green Bay's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The 73.5 points per game the Phoenix average are 9.8 more points than the Vikings allow (63.7).

Green Bay is 7-2 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

When Cleveland State allows fewer than 73.5 points, it is 11-0.

The Phoenix are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Vikings concede to opponents (39.0%).

The Vikings' 46.2 shooting percentage from the field is 7.7 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 49.5 FG%

11.1 PTS, 49.5 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

10.5 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

12.2 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32) Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

7.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.0 PTS, 51.4 FG%

Green Bay Schedule