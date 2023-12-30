The Green Bay Phoenix (7-3) face the Cleveland State Vikings (9-2) in a clash of Horizon squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Players to Watch

Natalie McNeal: 11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Bailey Butler: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cassie Schiltz: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Schreiber: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carmen Villalobos: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Mickayla Perdue: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.