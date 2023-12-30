Green Bay vs. Cleveland State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Green Bay Phoenix (7-3) face the Cleveland State Vikings (9-2) in a clash of Horizon squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Natalie McNeal: 11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bailey Butler: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mickayla Perdue: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
