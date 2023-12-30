Brown County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Brown County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Bay West High at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Gladstone, MI
