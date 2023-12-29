Taylor Raddysh will be among those in action Friday when his Chicago Blackhawks meet the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Raddysh in that upcoming Blackhawks-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Raddysh has averaged 16:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In five of 34 games this year, Raddysh has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raddysh has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 34 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Raddysh has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Raddysh goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

Raddysh has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 34 Games 4 10 Points 0 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

