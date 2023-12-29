Philipp Kurashev and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Prop bets for Kurashev are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Kurashev has averaged 18:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

In six of 27 games this year, Kurashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 27 games this season, Kurashev has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Kurashev has an assist in 11 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Kurashev has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Kurashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 27 Games 4 21 Points 1 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

