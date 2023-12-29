The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes should come out on top in their game against the No. 9 Missouri Tigers at 8:00 PM on Friday, December 29, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Ohio State vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-3.5) Over (49) Ohio State 31, Missouri 20

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The Buckeyes have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Buckeyes have beaten the spread six times in 11 games.

Ohio State is 6-3 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Ohio State has had two games (out of 11) go over the total this year.

Ohio State games average 53.1 total points per game this season, 4.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers are 8-3-0 ATS this year.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Missouri is 2-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Tigers' 11 games with a set total.

The average over/under for Missouri games this season is 5.6 more points than the point total of 49 in this outing.

Buckeyes vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 32.8 11.0 38.3 8.7 27.3 13.3 Missouri 34.1 22.3 32.9 22.1 36.3 21.5

