The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oregon State Beavers meet for the Sun Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on CBS.

Notre Dame has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank seventh-best in scoring offense (39.1 points per game) and eighth-best in scoring defense (16.6 points allowed per game). Oregon State ranks 26th in the FBS with 33.8 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 34th with 21.5 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below.

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Notre Dame Oregon State 429.3 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.9 (50th) 282.4 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (20th) 181.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.8 (35th) 247.8 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.1 (52nd) 17 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (15th) 23 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (44th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 2,689 yards (224.1 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 123 rushing yards on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Audric Estime has racked up 1,341 yards on 210 carries while finding the end zone 18 times.

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 56 times for 346 yards (28.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has hauled in 26 receptions for 484 yards (40.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 422 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rico Flores Jr. has compiled 27 grabs for 392 yards, an average of 32.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has 2,638 passing yards, or 219.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.1% of his passes and has collected 21 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 194 times for 1,185 yards (98.8 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick has rushed for 500 yards on 90 carries with five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has totaled 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 718 (59.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 73 times and has two touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has recorded 718 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 51 receptions.

Jack Velling's 53 targets have resulted in 29 catches for 438 yards and eight touchdowns.

