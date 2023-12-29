Today's NBA lineup has lots in store. Among those 10 contests is the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Denver Nuggets.

Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic play the New York Knicks

The Knicks travel to face the Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and MSG

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 18-12

18-12 NY Record: 17-13

17-13 ORL Stats: 112.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)

112.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (sixth) NY Stats: 115.2 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Paolo Banchero (21.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.6 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.9 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 4.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -1.5

ORL -1.5 ORL Odds to Win: -120

-120 NY Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 226.5 points

The Washington Wizards take on the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and YES

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 5-25

5-25 BKN Record: 15-16

15-16 WAS Stats: 116.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.8 Opp. PPG (30th)

116.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.8 Opp. PPG (30th) BKN Stats: 116.2 PPG (12th in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (22.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.4 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -6.5

BKN -6.5 BKN Odds to Win: -250

-250 WAS Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 241.5 points

The Atlanta Hawks host the Sacramento Kings

The Kings hope to pick up a road win at the Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CA

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 12-18

12-18 SAC Record: 17-12

17-12 ATL Stats: 122.3 PPG (third in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (28th)

122.3 PPG (third in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (28th) SAC Stats: 117.4 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.3 APG)

Trae Young (28.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.3 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.4 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 7.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -0.5

SAC -0.5 SAC Odds to Win: -110

-110 ATL Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 251.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks hope to pick up a road win at the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 18-13

18-13 MIL Record: 23-8

23-8 CLE Stats: 112.1 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)

112.1 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (eighth) MIL Stats: 125.2 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -5.5

MIL -5.5 MIL Odds to Win: -210

-210 CLE Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 239.5 points

The Boston Celtics play the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors hit the road the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and TSN

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 24-6

24-6 TOR Record: 12-18

12-18 BOS Stats: 120.3 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

120.3 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (fourth) TOR Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Jayson Tatum (27.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.4 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.9 APG)

The Houston Rockets face the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers go on the road to face the Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 15-14

15-14 PHI Record: 21-9

21-9 HOU Stats: 111.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (second)

111.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (second) PHI Stats: 121.6 PPG (fourth in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Alperen Sengun (20.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 5.0 APG) PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (25.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -1.5

PHI -1.5 PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 HOU Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 218.5 points

The Phoenix Suns host the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 15-15

15-15 CHA Record: 7-22

7-22 PHO Stats: 115.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (16th)

115.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (16th) CHA Stats: 110.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.9 APG)

Kevin Durant (30.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.9 APG) CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (22.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -14.5

PHO -14.5 PHO Odds to Win: -1200

-1200 CHA Odds to Win: +750

+750 Total: 233.5 points

The Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder hope to pick up a road win at the Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and BSOK

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 23-10

23-10 OKC Record: 20-9

20-9 DEN Stats: 115.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (third)

115.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (third) OKC Stats: 121.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.2 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.2 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -3.5

DEN -3.5 DEN Odds to Win: -160

-160 OKC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 229.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs go on the road to face the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 8-22

8-22 SA Record: 5-25

5-25 POR Stats: 108.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

108.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (18th) SA Stats: 111.1 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Jerami Grant (22.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.8 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

POR Odds to Win: -

- SA Odds to Win: -

The Los Angeles Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies go on the road to face the Clippers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 18-12

18-12 MEM Record: 10-20

10-20 LAC Stats: 116.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

116.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth) MEM Stats: 107.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (25.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.2 APG)

