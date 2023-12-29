Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Robert Morris Colonials (2-8, 0-2 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League squad, the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 15.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Williams: 14.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison
|Milwaukee Rank
|Milwaukee AVG
|Robert Morris AVG
|Robert Morris Rank
|207th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|68.6
|302nd
|312th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|266th
|204th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|33.2
|306th
|31st
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|127th
|102nd
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|259th
|234th
|12.7
|Assists
|11.8
|283rd
|95th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.7
|312th
