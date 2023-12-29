Friday's Horizon League slate will see the Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League) square off against the Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Milwaukee Moneyline Robert Morris Moneyline

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends

Milwaukee has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Panthers' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Robert Morris has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Colonials' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.