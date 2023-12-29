The Milwaukee Panthers (5-7, 0-1 Horizon League) are home in Horizon League play versus the Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers make 41.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points lower than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

The Panthers are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials sit at 236th.

The Panthers put up just 1.4 more points per game (74.8) than the Colonials give up (73.4).

Milwaukee has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison

Milwaukee is putting up 82.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 10.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (71.6).

The Panthers allow 76.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 81.8 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, Milwaukee has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 10.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 29.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule