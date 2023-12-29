Can we anticipate MacKenzie Entwistle finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle stats and insights

Entwistle has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Entwistle has no points on the power play.

Entwistle's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:47 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:20 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 3-2 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:21 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:07 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

