When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kevin Korchinski find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Korchinski stats and insights

Korchinski has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Korchinski has picked up three assists on the power play.

Korchinski averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:36 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:16 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:13 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.