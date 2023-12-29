Kenosha County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tremper High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
