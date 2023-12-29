The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) will visit the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Raiders have given up to their opponents (47.1%).

Green Bay has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.

The Raiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix rank 314th.

The Phoenix put up an average of 63.5 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 78.0 the Raiders give up.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

Green Bay scores 68.8 points per game at home, and 59.1 on the road.

At home, the Phoenix give up 55.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 72.0.

Green Bay sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than on the road (28.4%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule