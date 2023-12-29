The Green Bay Phoenix (5-6, 1-1 Horizon League) meet the Wright State Raiders (4-6, 1-0 Horizon League) in a matchup of Horizon League teams at 1:00 PM ET on Friday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Wright State Game Information

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 18.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Jones: 9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Hall: 5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK David Douglas Jr.: 5.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

Trey Calvin: 22.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

22.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Tanner Holden: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Noel: 11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK AJ Braun: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Alex Huibregste: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Green Bay vs. Wright State Stat Comparison

Green Bay Rank Green Bay AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank 349th 63.6 Points Scored 81.6 55th 75th 66.4 Points Allowed 80 339th 295th 33.7 Rebounds 35.4 234th 333rd 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.1 187th 203rd 7.3 3pt Made 6 302nd 301st 11.5 Assists 13.1 207th 200th 12 Turnovers 12.3 224th

