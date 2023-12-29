Damian Lillard's Milwaukee Bucks take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 144-122 win versus the Nets, Lillard totaled 12 points and four assists.

With prop bets available for Lillard, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.8 25.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 4.5 Assists 6.5 6.9 6.9 PRA -- 37.1 37.2 PR -- 30.2 30.3 3PM 3.5 3.3 4.0



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Lillard has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 15.1% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 3.3 threes per game, or 20.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.9 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers concede 111.8 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 42.7 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are fifth in the league, giving up 24.7 per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 40 50 2 3 5 0 1

