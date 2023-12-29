Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) are 5.5-point underdogs against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Cavaliers 117

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 5.5)

Cavaliers (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-0.3)

Bucks (-0.3) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.1

The Cavaliers (17-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.2% of the time, 9.6% more often than the Bucks (14-17-0) this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 6-0 against the spread compared to the 8-12 ATS record Milwaukee racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Cleveland and its opponents don't do it as often (51.6% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (67.7%).

The Bucks have a .767 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (23-7) this season while the Cavaliers have a .462 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-7).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 125.2 points per game. On defense, they rank 24th with 119.2 points allowed per contest.

This season, Milwaukee is pulling down 44.5 rebounds per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 44.0 rebounds per contest (18th-ranked).

The Bucks are delivering 26.3 assists per game, which ranks them 11th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 11.8 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.0 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in league).

The Bucks rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.3%. They rank sixth in the league by sinking 14.5 three-pointers per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.