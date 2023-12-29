Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Stars on December 29, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jason Robertson, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Dallas Stars host the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blackhawks vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Bedard's 32 points are important for Chicago. He has recorded 15 goals and 17 assists in 34 games.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|5
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)
Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the attack for Chicago this season with six goals and 15 assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|1
Nick Foligno Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Chicago's Nick Foligno is among the leading scorers on the team with 17 total points (eight goals and nine assists).
Foligno Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blues
|Dec. 23
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 17
|2
|0
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, with 32 points in 33 games.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|9
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Joe Pavelski has 31 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 18 assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
