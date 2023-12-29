The Chicago Blackhawks (11-22-1) carry a nine-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Dallas Stars (20-9-4) on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-375) Blackhawks (+280) 6

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 32 times this season, and won 10, or 31.2%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +280 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 26.3%.

Chicago's games this season have had more than 6 goals 21 of 34 times.

Blackhawks vs Stars Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 113 (7th) Goals 82 (30th) 101 (11th) Goals Allowed 123 (28th) 21 (18th) Power Play Goals 13 (29th) 14 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (25th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Chicago went 5-4-0 against the spread and 4-6-0 straight up.

Four of Chicago's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 total given for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4 goals.

The Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (82 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Blackhawks' 123 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 28th in the league.

They have a -41 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

