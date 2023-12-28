Saint Croix County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Saint Croix County, Wisconsin. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Croix County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Richmond High School at Waseca High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Waseca, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.