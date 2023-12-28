Kenosha County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Kenosha County, Wisconsin today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shoreland Lutheran High School at Kenosha Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
