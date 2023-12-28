Our projection model predicts the Kansas State Wildcats will defeat the No. 19 NC State Wolfpack on Thursday, December 28 at 5:45 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Camping World Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Kansas State vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-2.5) Over (47.5) Kansas State 34, NC State 19

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Against the spread, the Wildcats are 8-4-0 this season.

In games it is played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Kansas State has an ATS record of 6-4.

The Wildcats have seen seven of its 12 games go over the point total.

The average total for Kansas State games this season has been 53.9, 6.4 points higher than the total for this game.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack have a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.

NC State has a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

Out of the Wolfpack's 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).

The average point total for the NC State this year is 0.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Wildcats vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 37.8 21.2 43.9 16.3 29.4 28 NC State 26.8 20.2 30 21.3 22.4 18.6

