Forest County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forest County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forest County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgar High School at Crandon High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Crandon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Crandon High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Crandon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.