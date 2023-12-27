Taylor Raddysh and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at United Center. Looking to wager on Raddysh's props? Here is some information to help you.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Raddysh has averaged 16:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In five of 33 games this season, Raddysh has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 33 games this year, Raddysh has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Raddysh has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Raddysh has an implied probability of 40% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Raddysh has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+28) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 5 10 Points 2 5 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

