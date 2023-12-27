For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Reese Johnson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In two of 22 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

