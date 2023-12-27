Racine County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Racine County, Wisconsin. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burlington High School at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Grove High School at Tremper High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
