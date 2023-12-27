Can we expect Kevin Korchinski lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

  • In two of 27 games this season, Korchinski has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
  • Korchinski has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Korchinski's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:36 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:16 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:13 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 22:48 Home W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

