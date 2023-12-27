Will Kevin Korchinski Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 27?
Can we expect Kevin Korchinski lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Korchinski stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Korchinski has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
- Korchinski has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Korchinski's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Korchinski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|22:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
